Castle Park to reopen award-winning miniature golf courses and arcade this Friday, June 19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — After being closed for more than three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Castle Park will begin welcoming Guests back by reopening its four championship miniature golf courses and arcade this upcoming Friday, June 19. The experience at Castle Park will be different from any other year since the Inland Empire’s favorite destination for family fun opened in 1986, as the Park strives to deliver a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of Guests and Team Members. Castle Park will build upon its longstanding commitment to cleanliness and safety by implementing a series of measures following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. “The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the Park,” said General Manager Ken Withers. “We will continue working with our local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Castle Park.” The most important elements of the new safety measures at Castle Park include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks for Guests & Team Members

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

The changes will be apparent even before visiting; Castle Park will limit capacity not only in the Park, but also on the mini golf courses. In order to accomplish this, guests will be asked to purchase mini golf tickets for the day and time they wish to play. Annual Passholders and pre-purchased ticket holders will not be required to select a date and time to play miniature golf. Upon arrival at Castle Park, Guests will find signage reminding them of the importance of social distancing, as well as distancing markers placed on the ground throughout the Park, parking lots and entrance areas. All Guests and Team Members will be required to have their temperature checked before entering Castle Park, with any person exhibiting a temperature above 100.4° Fahrenheit (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) denied entry. Face coverings will be required for all Team Members and Guests, except children under three years of age. Guests will also be permitted to remove their face coverings while dining. Team Members will also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and face shields, while performing select work activities. Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the Park, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day, especially in high-traffic locations. All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training, and visitors will be able to purchase face coverings and hand sanitizer at Castle Park retail locations. “We will serve our Guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature above 100.4° Fahrenheit and are wearing proper facial coverings, and following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” added Withers. For more information on Castle Park, including the many new health and safety measures, to plan a visit and purchase tickets, and to get the latest information on additional park offerings reopening later this summer, please go to castlepark.com/health-and-safety.