Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa will reopen June 11

TAMPA, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., one of the world’s leading theme park and entertainment companies, announced today a phased reopening (with capacity limitations) of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island on June 11, 2020. The reopening of the parks will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening. A new online reservation system will also help manage capacity so that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing. The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Florida.

“We thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, and County Administrator Merrill for their support of tourism in Central Florida as we prepare to reopen our Tampa parks to the public on June 11,” said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. “Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance from health officials as conditions evolve.”

“We have been eagerly awaiting the day to announce the reopening of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, and we’re so glad that day is here,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “The health and safety of our guests has always been our top priority and we’re looking forward to delivering memorable experiences at our parks while addressing the important health and safety needs of our guests during this time.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen, including key operational changes. Specific information by park can be found by visiting the following websites:

To help manage capacity to maintain physical distancing within the parks, all parks will require advance online reservations. Guests will be asked to visit the reservation pages of park websites where reservations will be required to guarantee entry given anticipated demand. Reservations will be available starting at 10:00AM ET on June 8, 2020. Please visit buschgardens.com/tampa/reservation and adventureisland.com/reservationfor more details.

Guests can receive the latest information on hours of operation for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay by visiting, BuschGardensTampa.com or Facebook.com/BuschGardensTampaBay and for Adventure Island by visiting,Adventureisland.com or Facebook.com/AdventureIsland.