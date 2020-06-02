Aquatica San Antonio will reopen and welcome guests begining Saturday, June 6, 2020
By News Release | June 2, 2020
Aquatica San Antonio is preparing to re-open its gates to a limited guest capacity on Saturday, June 6. The park’s team of health and safety professionals has spent the last two months making sure the park is ready by working diligently alongside health officials, local and state governments, and attraction industry leaders to make its already exemplary sanitation and cleanliness standards even stronger.