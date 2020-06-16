AIMS International call for presentations now open

AIMS International is now seeking presentation proposals for its 2021 Safety Seminar which will be held in Galveston, TX, January 10-15, 2021. We are looking for qualified instructors to present (either live and in-person OR virtually through a webinar-style format) on topics related to amusement industry inspection, maintenance, aquatics and operations. If you have a desire to give back to the industry and would like to become an instructor for the AIMS International Safety Seminar, please submit your presentation proposal here or visit: https://aimsintl.org/get-involved/be-an-instructor. The deadline is July 17, 2020. We look forward to reviewing your submission!