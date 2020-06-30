A statement from Eastern States Exposition

On behalf of the staff and trustees of Eastern States Exposition, I bring you a very difficult message to convey. For the safety of our fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and the broader community, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Big E.

Please know that this decision was not made lightly. In fact, it was one of the hardest decisions we, as an organization, have had to make in modern times. Please visit us for a video statement on our website – www.thebige.com/2020update

The Big E Fair is so much more than just a fair, it is tradition, it is celebration, it is the showcase of everything we are so proud of in New England. This is why our hearts are heavy as we bring you this news.

There is precedent in the Exposition’s 104-year history when the Fair was put on hold during WWI and for five years during WWII. We’ve made it through difficult times before…the Flood of 1936…the Hurricane of 1938 and, 9-11, and together we’ll get through these unprecedented times as well.

We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year.

Our staff has spent the last few months working tirelessly to figure a way to bring our annual New England tradition to everyone this fall. Despite exploring all our options and planning extensively, we realized that The Big E experience that everyone has come to know and love would not be the same.

We care for each and every one of our fairgoers and our job is to help you make the best memories possible. Because of that, we must now switch our focus to the future. Please join us in doing that.

Thank you all for your support and we’ll see you September 17-October 3, 2021, when we can all celebrate together again.

All purchases for the Zach Williams concert, scheduled for September 20, will be refunded in full. The Big E Box Office will be contacting ticket purchasers directly.