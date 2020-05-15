WWA offers recording Of popular CDC & CMAHC webinar

A recording is now posted of yesterday’s widely attended webinar hosted by the World Waterpark Association and featuring representatives from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC) speaking on Healthy and Safe Swimming At Public Aquatic Venues During The COVID-19 Pandemic.

With more than 1,250 registrants who represented waterpark, aquatic center and pool operators, as well as a number of public health department officials, this was the first webinar conducted by the CDC following the release of their guidance document last Saturday.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear a summation of the Considerations for Public Pools, Hot Tubs, and Water Playgrounds During COVID-19 document and to submit questions to the panel to receive more specific guidance on how to more safely operate public aquatic venues with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

Due to the high demand for the webinar content, the WWA has posted a link to the webinar on their COVID-19 Resources page. This link is available to anyone who would like to listen to it on their own schedule.