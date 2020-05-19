WhiteWater launches Endless Surf; the wave selected for the €250m development at La Vague Grand Paris

24 million people identify themselves as surfers. While it is now a mainstream consumer aspiration, few have regular access to ocean waves. Enter inland surfing, which frees surfers from the whims of Mother Nature and proximity to the coast by providing man-made surf. However, as the demand to surf continues to surge, consistently reliable inland surf remains in short supply.

Today, WhiteWater launches its latest technology, Endless Surf, to the surfing community. Featuring powerful, efficient, and customizable waves, this inland surf pool technology is backed by WhiteWater’s four decades of expertise in aquatic engineering and experience design. Best known as the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of water parks, WhiteWater has made more waves than anyone else in the world.

“WhiteWater made its first surf pool, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, in 1989. With Endless Surf, we introduce the next generation of surf pool technology. Our goal is to make the world’s best man-made wave, creating an authentic surf experience that enables tens of thousands to discover the thrill of surfing for the first time,” said Geoff Chutter, WhiteWater’s CEO.

“Our reliable pneumatic technology creates endless rolling sets, designed for operational success; being flexible, high capacity, and above all else, safe,” explained Paul Chutter, Chief Business Development Officer of WhiteWater.

Endless Surf is a surfer’s dream of on-demand waves. Its organic, heart-shaped pool design is scalable in size, with a width of up to 300-meters (1,000-feet) in a 2-hectare (5-acre) pool and can provide up to a 26 second end-to-end ride. Patent protected proprietary programming, accessed through its Wave Doctor interface, gives the operator the control to change the wave pattern in real-time based on the session requirements and guests in the pool. Importantly, Endless Surf can run multiple wave types at one time so that beginners, intermediates, and experts can surf alongside each other, providing huge operational flexibility.

La Vague Finds Their Wave

These were some of the factors that convinced the developers of La Vague Grand Paris to select Endless Surf for their world-class development. Set to become the beating heart of water sports in Europe, La Vague Grand Paris will be an epic entertainment venue comprising of:

Endless Surf ES4800 Surf Pool

Skate Park

Family focused aquatic amenities

Urban boardwalk comprising of restaurants, bars, and retail facilities

This €250 million development will additionally give back to the community, providing free surfing access for local schools and some social housing as part of the residential development.

“Our vision is bold,” said Numa Mieli, Project Director of Linkcity, “everything elevates this venue into the extraordinary, from landscaping by famous French landscape architect, Thierry Huau, to this incredible wave pool which will be open in advance of the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Located in perfect proximity to Olympic venues, La Vague Grand Paris could see the world’s very best surfers showcasing their skills as they prepare for the world’s largest stage on Endless Surf.

The creation of the next generation of surf parks and the potential for the industry lies not just in the ability to create Olympic quality waves, but an authentic surf experience and lifestyle for destinations and guests worldwide. WhiteWater and Linkcity are creating an iconic land-based surfing experience at La Vague Grand Paris that will draw guests of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to share the stoke!