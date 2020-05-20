Water World – closed for the season

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — For the first time in more than 40 years, Hyland Hills Water World announced today it will not open for the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply disappointed to have to make this decision,” said park spokesperson, Joann Cortéz, “Water World is a summer institution in Colorado, and for many individuals and families, it’s just not summer without Water World.”

While there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pool water, guidance indicates that a water park the size and scope of Water World would not be permitted to open within the park’s short summer operating season. Our 70-acre park plans for up to 500,000 visitors each year in a typical 90 to 93-day season.

Water World staff sought guidance from waterpark industry experts, local authorities, the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) and Health Department to successfully create a guide for park opening. The guide addressed all aspects of park operations including safety, social distancing, sanitization, reduced capacity models, and seasonal employee training. However, the unknown still exists in terms of official restrictions. Specifically, when and if, large numbers of people might be permitted to gather this summer.

“Our hearts are saddened for the fun water park memories that won’t be made in 2020. And, more so, for the 1000 young workers who had looked forward to working at Water World this summer. For those kids, a summer job at the park is something they have aspired to after hearing the stories of a lifetime from older siblings, and generations of family members who worked here before them,” said Cortéz.

Community-owned Water World is committed to be a part of the solution to Colorado’s COVID-19 crisis and we will look forward to seeing everyone back at the park in 2021.