Want to know what your guests are thinking right now? Gateway Ticketing is holding a webinar for that

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control, revenue generation and expert consulting for the attractions industry, will be holding the ninth installment of their Webinar Wednesdays series on Wednesday, May 13 at 2:00 PM EST, titled: What Are Your Consumers Saying – An Inside Look at Recent Industry Surveys.

“Just like you, we’ve been following the industry news and seen the reports of high-profile attractions running consumer surveys to collect the sentiments of their guests,” says Randy Josselyn, co-host of Gateway’s Webinar Wednesdays series. “The goals of the surveys span the gamut, but congregate around one key theme – it’s about asking the questions we all want answered: When we reopen, what will make guests feel safe and comfortable enough to return? When will they return? What are they willing to pay? And what experiences are they expecting?”

“Understandably so, we don’t have full access to the results of these surveys,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “But, we do have relationships with the insights and analytics organizations that are running these surveys. So we decided to bring some of them together for an industry discussion. While they can’t cite all the results of their respective surveys, they’ll be able to report out on the trends they are seeing and answer many of the questions we all have.”

Gateway will have a representative from BVA BDRC, which released a report tracking the consumer sentiments on the impact of COVID-19. They’ll also have a representative from Decision House, who collected consumer sentiment for the Association of Leading Visitor Attraction’s (ALVA) Recovery Tracker in the UK.

“If you want to know what your guests are thinking right now in terms of what they expect from you when you reopen, this is the webinar for you,” concludes Randy. “We’re aiming to help attractions that don’t have the time or resources to solicit the opinions of their guests. And for the attractions that have already done this, we want to provide a place to have new and different questions answered, and even hear from them during the webinar.”



Attendees can register for the webinar by following this link.