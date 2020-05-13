Theme park Toverland reopens its doors

In coordination with the council of Horst aan de Maas is Toverland working towards a reopening of the theme park. It aims to receive visitors again from 19 May 2020. To ensure that all of this happens within the safety measures of a one-and-a-half-metre society, the theme park will follow a protocol named ‘A Safe Day Out Together’. This protocol offers three guarantees with regards to good information service, extra hygiene measures and a one-and-a-half metre distance between households. Toverland’s staff will extensively train the details of this protocol over the next period. More information can be found via Toverland.com/en/asafedayouttogether.

General Director Jean Gelissen jr. is delighted that Toverland can reopen soon. “Toverland has always given high priority to safety. Our staff members are familiar with this and are currently receiving extra training. We are convinced that we can offer a safe and responsible day out to our guests and a magical working day to our staff. We are ready to open our doors on 19 May, our birthday!”

A Safe Day Out Together

The protocol ‘A Safe Day Out Together’ was drawn up by branch association Club van Elf and the Dutch Zoo Federation, and offers three guarantees that fall within the RIVM guidelines:



1. Ensuring 1.5 metres distance between households.

We achieve this by limiting the number of guests that are allowed access at the same time, matching the concerned location. Toverland measures 30 hectares and therefore offers loads of space to its guests. In order to safeguard the capacity, guests will be required to book a dated ticket online prior to a visit.

2. We ensure sufficient and clear information.

Clear instructions and signage are in place to make sure that everyone can follow the measures. Also staff members are well-trained and will point out these agreements to our guests.

3. We take care of extra hygiene measures.

Extra hygiene measures in the form of central disinfection points and extra cleaning of vital contact points, like safety bars on rollercoasters and door knobs are put in place.

More information

Toverland’s website offers guests a good preparation for their visit. The website also offers the possibility to book dated tickets online. Toverland’s capacity is reduced by half and therefore access can only be assured with a dated ticket. Annual pass holders are also required to book before they visit and a special pass holder’s platform was created for this purpose. Via toverland.com/en/coronavirus offers the theme park answers to frequently asked questions.