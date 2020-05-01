Stern Pinball announces #PlayStrong initiative

CHICAGO, Il. — Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, today announced the Stern Pinball #PlayStrong Initiative.

There is something magical and wild when we experience the silverball in an up close and personal manner. To feel the beating of your heart as the adrenaline races through your body doing everything to avoid the inevitable ball drain for as long as humanly possible is exhilarating! We become one with the game as we nudge, sway, and swing the table ever so gently to change the ball’s trajectory ever so slightly, constantly aware of the hypersensitive tilt or impending lost ball.

In the past few months our world has been tilted as we helplessly watch our days go, sometimes feeling disassociated and disconnected from our loved ones. Our world has been rocked and we look for ways to regain a sense of normality in an abnormal upside down world. Digital technology has helped us with happy hour Zoom calls and digital children play dates, but it’s difficult to escape our feelings of isolation when you can’t physically reach out and hug someone you miss ever so dearly.

Pinball has once again taken the spotlight during this pandemic. People are physically connecting to pinball by disconnecting from the news and other negative distractions. This is due to the raw, physical nature of pinball and the intense connection associated with the touch of skin and machine. The love of pinball is generational and a part of the global culture and family unit. Pinball has been a part of the human experience for over 300 years. There’s nothing that can offer the same type of immersive entertainment experience as pinball. Nothing can replicate the physical connection one has with a pinball machine.

It’s through this emotional and visceral experience that now more than ever pinball is healing, saving, and broadening connections with people and families worldwide. Defying gravity, battling physics, and immersing into different pinball worlds like the Upside Down in Stranger Things or escaping Isla Nublar in Jurassic Park, the silverball is helping people stay safe by playing strong. Pinball has been helping bring families closer together during these times.

Read Mark from Texas’ story on how pinball has personally saved their family.

“My Stern pinball machine has made a huge difference during this stay at home time. Deadpool has been an absolute blessing! There are four in our family and coincidentally, pinball includes up to four players! Every morning my two-year-old (Lincoln) starts his morning with pinball. Lincoln absolutely loves pinball and he loves that BOOM button!! My wife, Nicole, rewards the older son (Alex) when he completes his schoolwork. I take Alex to compete in tournaments whenever possible. Pinball is our family activity and purchasing our Deadpool has helped save our family through these difficult times.

Gratefully yours,

Mark from Texas”

“It’s special seeing pinball connect families across the world regardless of circumstance,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “After all, pinball is the universal language of FUN! Embrace the moment and PlayStrong.”

Do you have a PlayStrongTM pinball story to share with the world? Send your inspirational message and pictures to Insider@sternpinball.com for a chance to be featured across Stern’s social media channels in addition to winning exclusive Stern swag and merchandise!