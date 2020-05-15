Six Flags Great Adventure announces opening of Safari for special drive-through experience

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure announced today that it will soon open its Safari adventure as a drive-through experience. This announcement follows New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order permitting drive-through events implementing social distancing guidelines.

Six Flags Great Adventure’s Safari operated as a self-drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours of the Safari. Returning to a standalone, drive-through format enables guests to enjoy the Safari’s 1,200 exotic animals from the privacy and safety of their own vehicles, while allowing for proper social distancing. The theme park is currently finalizing new safety procedures to protect guests, team members, and animals.

To prevent overcrowding, the Safari experience will require advance registration using Six Flags’ new online reservation system. Once the opening date is confirmed, the reservation system will be activated to allow Members, Season Pass Holders, and single-day ticket holders to make reservations at www.sixflags.com/reserve. All tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Sales will not be available at the gate, and guests without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter.

Per state, local, and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, the theme park and waterpark will remain closed until further notice.