Sally Dark Rides mourns loss of long-time co-worker and friend Jan Sherman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Sally Dark Rides, Jacksonville-headquartered manufacturer of destination-quality dark rides and attractions for parks around the world, mourns the passing of long-time employee and friend, Jan Sherman. She passed away due to complications with diabetes and cancer.

Jan joined Sally Dark Rides in 1982 to produce soundtracks and scripts for animated productions. CEO John Wood reminisces, “She was quite the stickler, always striving for perfection—this made her an invaluable member of our team.”

Some of her early productions included Daniel and the Dixie Diggers, Bubba Bear and the Badlands Band, Billy Jo and the Bluegrass Bears, Ursula and the Om Pah Pahs, Mr. Beaks and the Tropical Tweeters, Merlin and the Magic Music Makers, and the White Tiger Show for Chimelong.

When the company shifted gears to dark ride production, Jan handled her new set of responsibilities and challenges with diligence and enthusiasm. She led the installation of the first dark ride refurbishment at Alton Towers, launching the company’s new direction of building and reviving dark rides around the world. Jan was dedicated to Sally’s craft until her retirement in 2014.

In addition to her work as a talented writer and producer, Jan created Sally’s advertising and print materials for over 20 years. Her innate charisma and grace also made her a key spokesperson for the company.

To her colleagues, Jan was best known for her love of animals, theater, grammatical precision, creativity, and professionalism.



“We’re grateful to have had the force that was Jan Sherman for all those years,” Wood says. “She will be missed.”