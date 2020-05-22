Quassy Amusement & Waterpark hiring For 2020 season; slated to open June 20

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — State officials have informed Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here that the property can open Saturday, June 20, for the 2020 season after the traditional April opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The landmark property is currently hiring to fill dozens of positions in a variety of departments for the summer.

Applications are being accepted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the park’s human resources office, located near the Grand Carousel building in the 20-acre lakeside facility. Quassy is at 2132 Middlebury Road, Middlebury.

Those interested may download and complete the employment application at www.quassy.com. The application is located under the Contact Us tab on the jobs page. Interviews may be scheduled by calling the park’s human resources director at 203-758-2913, ext. 130 or by e-mailing george3@quassy.com. You must be at least 16 years of age to apply.

Positions being filled include: grounds, ride safety inspectors, restroom attendants, games, arcade attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, retail sales, customer relations, sales team associate, and guest services representatives.

Quassy features more than 20 rides and attractions including the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, FRANTIC, Crazy Cups, Free Fall ’N drop tower, Tilt-A-Whirl, Paratrooper, Music Fest, The Big Flush water coaster, Yo-Yo super swing and bumper cars.

On the waterfront is Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach.

For more information visit www.quassy.com or contact the Quassy office at 1-800-FOR-PARK or (203) 758-2913.