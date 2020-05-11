Premier Service division of Premier Rides provides global technology solutions as park reopening plans accelerate

BALTIMORE, Md. — As parks worldwide consider and implement new operating strategies for their facilities to reopen, the Premier Service team has emphasized its tech-savvy approach to customer support, using a wide array of existing and cutting-edge technology platforms. Premier Service is working with their clients to provide 24-hour a day support for areas such as ride rehab video link support, real-time service bulletins, and online training conferences.

“The focus of our industry has always been one of providing amazing lifetime memories. We have all faced challenges before, and although this season has been delayed, we are seeing parks start to reopen. Premier Rides is here to help our clients navigate through these uncharted waters as the reopening process begins to emerge,” comments Jim Seay, President of Premier Rides.

During the pandemic, Premier Rides has been able to remain open for business and fully operational. Seay notes, “As soon as facilities started shutting down, our clients’ focus shifted rapidly to the service side of business. And even though the logistics of delivering service has become far more challenging, our team has risen to the occasion and has been both providing global support and expediting shipments of rehab product worldwide.”

Many parks are facing limited time to ramp up for reopening once restrictions are lifted, and many have limited staff to perform all the necessary work related to opening. That is where the Premier Service team can help. Whether it be support related to maintenance inspections or providing guidance to socially distance riders on an attraction, the Premier Service staff is working to ensure our clients get in business as quickly and as safely as possible so the focus can return to creating lifelong memories of fun.”

Celebrating 25 years in business this year, Premier Rides has extensive experience not only in the development and delivery of new attractions but also in providing service to clients around the globe. The majority of the service work performed by Premier Service is on non-Premier attractions. During the past quarter century, the Premier Service team has worked onsite alongside clients to perform maintenance on all rides and to train park staff. They have performed ride rehabilitation, safety analyses and modifications, provided spare parts, ride upgrades, and replacement fleets of roller coaster trains. Premier Rides’ focus on safety and service is why clients rely on Premier Service for support during this reopening phase. The Premier team has experience with challenging regulatory environments and has even worked with clients to help them open other manufacturer’s rides. The attractions industry is a close-knit community, and occasions like this highlight how we support each other and our communities for success.

Seay adds, “Thank you to the global attractions community for coming together…thanks not only the committees in our global and regional associations, but also to the individuals and entities who are working long hours to explore ideas and develop guidelines, technologies, and best practices that have been shared around the world in an effort to ease the challenges of reopening. We are in this together.”