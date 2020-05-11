OABA: Glimmers of hope

For the past 10 days the focus of discussion for our industry, and many others, has been focused on reopening. As of today, 31 states have some plans for reopening their economies; members have been contacting the office to inform us about some of these. One of the biggest announcements came from the Governor of Indiana who has stated that all major events, including fairs, can open starting July 4. Wildwood, NJ, will start a reopening process this weekend. Like most reopenings it will come in stages – here’s a news report from Wildwood.

In the weeks ahead, as we approach the summer season, we will begin to see the reopening of different events across the country. Large scale events appear to be toward the end of most reopening plans. We encourage you to continue to communicate with your events on what your organization can do to help get the event open. Yesterday, Carnival Warehouseran an article about this very subject. You can access the article here.

OABA is currently working on a model proposal to governmental officials on how you intend to open your event. This is a complex document and will most likely be shared next week as a member benefit.

Included in this week’s Xtra, please review some opening documents from some of our allied associations. Also, the “Return to Live Events” survey is very interesting and positive. Please take time to take a look.

We are working daily to provide the most important information for our industry. Please share your positive stories with us or call for any assistance we may be able to provide. Stay safe and let’s get our industry opened! Greg Chiecko

President & CEO