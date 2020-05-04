May is National Water Safety Month

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A coalition of water safety partners, including the American Red Cross, the National Recreation and Park Association, the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and the World Waterpark Association, will work together to promote May as National Water Safety Month (NWSM). NWSM engages the public to raise awareness about water safety and highlights the importance of public education regarding safer practices for kids and adults when they’re in and around water.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many community pools, aquatic center and waterparks are delaying their opening dates. However, while the summer swimming season might get off to a later start than usual, the need to educate consumers about safer water practices is as important as ever.

“National Water Safety Month is the perfect time to remind people that water safety is always a priority,” said Joshua Rowland, Aquatics Product Manager for the American Red Cross. “Be ‘water smart.’ Learning how to swim, knowing about water safety and how to respond to a water emergency are important life skills that everyone should have.” Free water safety tips, resources and activities for parents and children to use during their stay- at-home-time are available from a variety of trusted sites, including:

National Water Safety Month: www.nationalwatersafetymonth.org

American Red Cross: www.redcross.org/watersafety

Colin’s Hope: www.colinshope.org

CPSC’s Pool Safely: www.poolsafely.gov

National Recreation and Park Association: https://www.nrpa.org/aquatics

Stop Drowning Now: www.stopdrowningnow.org

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson: www.wlsl.org

“Park and recreation professionals throughout the nation provide aquatics programming at more than 70 percent of agencies,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. “At NRPA, we are proud to support National Water Safety Month and recognize the importance of providing opportunities for all people to learn to swim, especially children.”

“The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, in partnership with members and stakeholders, works year-round to promote the safe enjoyment of water,” said Sabeena Hickman, CAE, President and CEO of PHTA. “We are proud to celebrate May as National Water Safety Month. Participation in National Water Safety month not only saves lives but it helps promote the safe enjoyment of swimming to future generations.” “Safety is always the first priority for our aquatics community, and protecting kids and families in and around the water through education and building awareness is more important than ever,” said Rick Root, World Waterpark Association (WWA) President. “Sharing safety messages through email communications, social media and other means is a wonderful opportunity to broaden our reach and amplify our message about the importance of ‘being water aware’ at all times.”