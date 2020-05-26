Magic Springs to open its doors on June 1 with added safety protocols

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Magic Springs Theme and Water Park will open its doors for the 2020 season on June 1 in accordance with a plan approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson as part of the state’s Ready for Business initiative. The approved plan calls for Magic Springs to put in place re-doubled, rigorous sanitizing protocols, social distancing efforts and continue to follow the guidance of state health agencies to provide a summer of safe outdoor family fun in the sun during these extraordinary times.

“The safety of our guests has always been our number one priority,” said Jack Bateman, general manager at the park. “As Arkansas’s only Theme and Water Park, Magic Springs has been a place for families to create unforgettable experiences, but now we must go above and beyond the state and federal protocols in light of the new health concerns. We want to do our part to keep everyone safe while they enjoy their summer at the Thrill Capital of Arkansas.”

The park will be following the state guidelines to ensure families have space to create memories while maintaining social distancing. Guests are highly encouraged to bring their own masks which will be required for all indoor dining locations. Hand sanitizer will be available at locations throughout the park. To limit person-to-person contact even further, the park encourages that guests purchase discount admission tickets, in-park meal vouchers and parking online in advance of their visit to minimize cash transactions.

Park visitors will still find something for everyone this summer at Magic Springs from the thrilling rides, family-friendly pools and breathtaking water slides, to special events such as Meet-a-Mermaid Mondays, Wacky Wednesdays and the ever-popular Dive-In Movie Fridays. Learn more about these and all of the great special events on the park’s Special Events Page.

Discounts on Season Passes and one-day admission may be found on the parks Ticket Page while days and hours of operation are available on the Operating Calendar. Magic Springs is asking those who have been sick, experiencing COVID-like symptoms or been around somebody who is sick, to please stay home and follow proper quarantine guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local officials. For more information on the park’s sanitation and social distancing protocols, please visit MagicSprings.com/COVID-19.php.