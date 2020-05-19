Legoland California Resort pays tribute to New York City’s frontline heroes!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — New York City is known as “The City that never sleeps,” and it’s safe to say there are essential workers on the frontline doing just that to help keep everyone safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

To pay tribute and send a message of gratitude to frontline heroes, a Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND California Resort designed a special scene in a miniature LEGO version of the Big Apple located in the Park’s Miniland U.S.A. Constructed by Model Builder Tim Sams, the scene is filled with LEGO versions of frontline workers, New Yorkers cheering on their hard work and a special LEGO “Thank You” banner.

The family theme park built for kids continues to share messages of hope and gratitude to hopefully bring some smiles to all the families affected by COVID-19 until they can open once again. The special New York City tribute video, along with access to instructional building videos and fun activities that promote learning, creating and play, can be found on the Resort’s website. All activities on the site are free and available for everyone to enjoy.