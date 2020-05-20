June 2020 issue available!

By | May 20, 2020

The June 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • Indiana Beach SAVED!
  • More carnivals; concessionaires get creative during pandemic
  • Observations from a social distance
  • Seabreeze’s Jack Rabbit commemorates 100 years of fun
  • Rides 4 U marks 25 years in the industry
  • San Antonio’s drive thru Zoo
  • Esports and the stay-at-home economy
  • Embed offers Mobile Wallet for free to the industry
  • Zamperla delivers customer service amidst COVID-19 pandemic
  • Four decades of White Water Branson
     …and more!
Read the June 2020 FREE digitally!
Download a FREE PDF of the full issue!