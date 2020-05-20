June 2020 issue available!
By amusementtoday | May 20, 2020
The June 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Indiana Beach SAVED!
- More carnivals; concessionaires get creative during pandemic
- Observations from a social distance
- Seabreeze’s Jack Rabbit commemorates 100 years of fun
- Rides 4 U marks 25 years in the industry
- San Antonio’s drive thru Zoo
- Esports and the stay-at-home economy
- Embed offers Mobile Wallet for free to the industry
- Zamperla delivers customer service amidst COVID-19 pandemic
- Four decades of White Water Branson
…and more!