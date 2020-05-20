IAAPA to launch first-ever IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia

ORLANDO, Fla. — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today announced plans for IAAPA’s first-ever online Expo and conference – IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia. The event will take place live daily July 28-30. The three-day, immersive experience will feature new ways to connect global attractions industry professionals digitally, including a virtual trade show floor, education sessions, networking areas and lounges, and on-demand content.

“We are excited to introduce our first IAAPA Virtual Expo to the Asia Pacific market to meet the needs of our members during this time,” June Ko, executive director and vice president, IAAPA Asia Pacific Operations. “IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia is a new, innovative way for IAAPA to provide a unique experience for global attractions industry professionals to learn, buy, and connect. And while this event is unlike any other IAAPA has hosted before, it will still deliver high-quality, engaging, and important content and opportunities that IAAPA is known for.”



IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia will feature:

Virtual Trade Show Floor: Attendees can visit a virtual trade show and discover innovative products and services from global exhibitors and suppliers through videos and real-time chats with company representatives.

Attendees can visit a virtual trade show and discover innovative products and services from global exhibitors and suppliers through videos and real-time chats with company representatives. Virtual Education Sessions :Attendees can learn best practices and explore new trends during virtual education sessions featuring timely topics and industry thought leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. Three education sessions will take place daily, and some sessions will feature a live chat room where attendees can ask questions, make comments, answer live polls, and communicate with panelists, keynotes, and presenters. Each education session qualifies for (1) credit hour toward IAAPA Certification.

:Attendees can learn best practices and explore new trends during virtual education sessions featuring timely topics and industry thought leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. Three education sessions will take place daily, and some sessions will feature a live chat room where attendees can ask questions, make comments, answer live polls, and communicate with panelists, keynotes, and presenters. Each education session qualifies for (1) credit hour toward IAAPA Certification. Virtual Networking Areas : Attendees can virtually meet with their peers and industry colleagues from around the globe in networking areas and lounges to share challenges, get new ideas, and grow professionally.



: Attendees can virtually meet with their peers and industry colleagues from around the globe in networking areas and lounges to share challenges, get new ideas, and grow professionally. On-Demand Content: Attendees can also learn at their leisure with unlimited access to on-demand content throughout the event.



Registration Now Open

Registration for IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia is free for IAAPA members and includes full access to the virtual trade show floor and on-demand education conference. The nonmember registration rate is $200 USD / ¥1,416 RMB. Additional registration information is available at IAAPA.org/VirtualExpo.

