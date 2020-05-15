Gold Medal launches new 80% alcohol-based hand sanitizer and dispenser

Gold Medal Products Co., a family-owned, global leader in the concessions equipment and supply industry, has just announced the launch of two new products. Gold Medal is excited to now offer an 80% Alcohol Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer and a new Touchless Commercial Hand Sanitizing Station.

The Gold Medal Liquid Hand Sanitizer is packaged in a variety of sizes for added convenience. This 80% ethyl alcohol-based, fast-acting hand sanitizer comes in 8-oz spray bottles, 16-oz pump bottles, quart-sized and gallon-sized with pumps. The product is great for use in high traffic areas to personal use, and all venues and occasions in between.

“As a family-owned company, Gold Medal’s top priority is people and safety, and we are proud to be a part of the effort in meeting the urgent need for hand sanitizers and help ease the shortage,” shared Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal. “Our dedicated team has been working tirelessly to make sure we got it right, including getting the approved formula and registering through the FDA.”

As businesses slowly begin to reopen, the need for a large volume hand sanitizing dispenser is a must. Gold Medal’s Touchless Commercial Hand Sanitizing Station is an automated, high-speed, large capacity hand sanitizer dispenser. This stainless-steel constructed dispenser can operate by auto detecting the presence of a hand or manually using a push button and can hold up to four gallons of hand sanitizer. Built for theaters, grocery stores, amusement parks, office building and other large outdoor and indoor venues with high foot traffic, this machine will show customers and guests that their health and safety is the top priority.

To order Gold Medal’s Hand Sanitizer or the Touchless Commercial Hand Sanitizing Station, simply call 800-543-0862 or visit the Gold Medal website, gmpopcorn.com.