Funtown Splashtown cancels the entire season

To the loyal friends and fans of Funtown Splashtown USA,

Greetings from The Park. In this unprecedented and incredibly difficult time in The World, we hope this message finds you, and those you love and care about, in good health and strong spirits. The Covid-19 global pandemic has altered everything we know, and do, in our daily lives and routines. Nothing is as we once knew it, and while we all wish and want some normalcy to return to society, it seems as though that time is still further off in the future. It is with this in the forefront of our minds, and deep in our hearts, that Funtown Splashtown USA has made the extremely difficult decision to not open The Park for the summer 2020 season.

As you might guess, this was an excruciatingly difficult and painful outcome to have to finalize. For close to 6 decades, Funtown Splashtown USA has had the pleasure of safely entertaining families, rec groups, camps, and corporate outings both large and small, from all over not only the great State of Maine, but New England and the World over. It is an absolute privilege to operate a business that provides so many people, our incredible guests, with a day of carefree fun and enjoyment with those closest to you. It is an honor that so many of you have chosen, year after year, to “Create Memories That Will Last a Lifetime” with us. This is what makes this announcement so painful. Safety has always been our top priority. From early morning ride inspections, to alert and attentive lifeguards, and everything in between, our goal is safe family fun. At this time, we have had to look even more deeply at safety, in the form of this devastating virus. It is our feeling that the guidelines released by Governor Mills on Tuesday, based on the work of the Maine Center For Disease Control and Prevention and its director Dr. Nirav Shah, make it clear that more time is needed to safely operate businesses and spaces where large mass gatherings are to take place. It is with these guidelines, and for the safety of our community both near and far, that we have come to this fateful decision.

Again, this decision was not made hastily, and was not an easy one. We will not only miss seeing all of the smiling faces of our guests on a daily basis, but also all of our Team Members. You are the backbone of our business, and we recognize this. All of your hard work and diligence, on long shifts during hot summer days, truly makes Funtown Splashtown USA what it is. We will miss you all, and look forward to seeing you next summer!

To our loyal Seasons Pass Holders, thank you for all of your support throughout the years. We absolutely appreciate you and your families. We want you to know that your 2020 seasons pass will be honored in the 2021 season. For more information or any questions regarding your pass(es), please send an e-mail to info@funtownsplashtownusa.com We will be returning to the office on Monday, May 4, and will be working to connect with anyone reaching out, as soon as we possibly can.

In closing, we want to wish all of you a safe, and healthy summer of 2020. As time moves forward and the States guidelines allow, we encourage you to safely visit some of your favorite small businesses throughout the State, who so desperately need your help for their survival. We wish them all the best.

Here at the park, we will spend this summer painting, cleaning, building and improving upon our business. This will allow us to provide the best version of ourselves, for you our guests, when we can safely return for the summer of 2021!!! From our family to yours, please stay safe, diligent, and be well. We will all come out on the other side of this much better for it. Take care of yourselves, and those you love and care about. Be well.