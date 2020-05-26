Fore! LEGOLAND Florida Resort tees up a LEGO “match” of its own to celebrate this weekend’s golf event

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Four of the biggest names in sports are hitting the greens in Florida this weekend in support of COVID-19 charities, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort wanted a sneak peek at what’s happening on the links. To commemorate this mega matchup of Tiger Woods with Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson with Tom Brady, Master Model Builders at LEGOLAND Florida Resort created a series of LEGO “mini” golf scenes in Miniland, USA with its resident “Minilanders.”

Standing only four inches high and weighing less than a golf ball, the Minilander version of the four all-star sports greats includes scenes of them paired off on the putting green, competing against their longtime rivals, cheering alongside their match partners and facing some unexpected encounters with Florida wildlife.

The Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity will be played this Sunday, May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida and is expected to raise $10 million from player and sponsor donations for coronavirus relief.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort, the theme park built for kids, is reopening on June 1. Guests can stay informed about the Resort’s reopening as well as its health and safety protocols at legoland.com/florida/