Disneyland Resort welcomes new leader, Ken Potrock

Ken Potrock was named president of the Disneyland Resort on Monday, part of a new leadership team announced for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the remarkable team at Walt Disney’s original park,” said Ken, who has more than two decades of leadership experience at Disney Parks and was most recently president of Consumer Products Commercialization.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek also announced Monday that Rebecca Campbell, who has been serving as Disneyland Resort president since last fall, has been named to lead Direct-to-Consumer and International for The Walt Disney Company. Josh D’Amaro, president of the Disneyland Resort from March 2018 through October 2019, and most recently president of the Walt Disney World Resort, was named to succeed Bob as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. These changes are effective immediately.

“I am very excited about my new role leading Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International business,” said Rebecca. “But I will be forever grateful for having shared both unforgettably magical moments with our Resort guests and cast… and having experienced the warmth and hospitality of the Orange County community.”

Prior to joining Consumer Products Commercialization, Ken served as senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, which operates 16 properties nationwide, led the expansion and reimagining of Disney Springs and also led the rebranding of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. He began his Disney career in 1996 with Disney Cruise Line, where he helped launch the company’s entry into the cruise industry.

“This resort holds a special place in the hearts of our guests around the world — a responsibility that we all take very seriously, and we will continue to build on that foundation by delivering unforgettable experiences, while creating memories that last a lifetime,” said Ken, whose passion for the guest and cast experience will be key as the Resort prepares for reopening.

Ken earned his undergraduate degree in marketing from Washington University in St. Louis and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He has a passion for and long history of community involvement, which includes having served on the executive board for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and as chairman for both the Orlando Economic Partnership and Florida Citrus Sports. Ken lives in Southern California with his wife and two sons. Congratulations and best wishes to Rebecca and Josh — and welcome, Ken!