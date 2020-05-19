GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control, revenue generation and expert consulting for the attractions industry, will be holding the tenth installment of their Webinar Wednesdays series on Wednesday, May 20 at 2:00 PM EST, titled: Creative & Out-of-the-Box Ideas to Generate Revenue Now and When You Reopen

“With so many of our ‘normal’ profit drivers either limited or completely eliminated in the ‘new’ normal, we want to discuss creative and different ways your attraction can drive revenue,” says Randy Josselyn, co-host of Gateway’s Webinar Wednesdays series. “And we won’t just be discussing what to do when you’re closed. We’ll also address how to increase revenue when you reopen, even when some of your traditional profit centers like F&B and retail aren’t at full capacity.”

“In previous weeks we’ve had panelists tell us about selling branded masks. In our industry update we covered how zoos are reopening as drive-thrus, and charging per car,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing. “Ngong Ping 360 in Hong Kong transitioned their VIP experience of an exclusive cable car cabin into their standard social-distanced product and wrapped creative promotion around the experience. The Cincinnati Zoo is doing Cincinnati ZOOm Calls where one of their animals can join your virtual meeting for 15 minutes. But we need to dive deeper than this.”

As they always do, Gateway will have a panel of attraction industry professionals alongside 400+ attendees sharing the out-of-the-box ideas their attractions are considering, or implementing, to make up for lost revenue. You can register for the webinar by clicking the button below. With reopening plans in full swing, and for some attractions already implemented, it’s imperative to find the time to continue to stay connected with your peers and learn from their best practices.