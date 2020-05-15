CA State Fair to offer food festival food to-go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — CA State Fair is offering Fair favorites to-go with drive-thru pick up at the California Letters with our new CA State Fair Food Festival To-Go event.

Wednesday, May 13th – CA State Fair offered tickets sales to our newsletter subscribers first and have already sold over 200 meals.

The family-style meal includes Smoked BBQ Brisket, Country Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, & a Fair Favorite – Funnel Cake Fries. Online ticket sales and more information can be found at CalExpoStateFair.com.

Guests must pre-order their meals online by Tuesday, May 19th, at 11:59 pm. They will then drive-thru the Main Gate to the California Letters to pick up their meals on Friday, May 22nd, between 4 pm and 6 pm. Guests are encouraged to submit their pre-order early because there are a limited number of meals and no meals for purchase on that day.

The California State Fair team has received an influx of messages from Fair-goers expressing their sadness for missing out on this year’s Fair food. The team collaborated together with on-site caterer, Spectra, to come up with a plan and menu.

Cal Expo and Spectra have taken extra precautions in making this a safe event. Guests will pull up next to the California Letters at Cal Expo’s Main Gate and pop up their trunk or unlock their passenger door. A Spectra team member will handle food placement and guests are to remain in their car.

Plans are already underway for another drive-thru event for May 29th.

For more information visit CalExpoStateFair.com