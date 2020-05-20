Bob’s Space Racers debuts Hands-free Sanitizer Station

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — With the world forever changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob’s Space Racers felt the need to do its part to promote safety and hygene within the attractions industry. Realizing that the safety of every individual is of utmost importance, Bob’s Space Racers developed and manufactured the Hands-free Sanitizer Station. Made in the U.S., the only surface a guest touches on the Hands-free Sanitizer Station is the foot pedal. With the high-volume operations of the amusement industry in mind, the stations are built to hold a refillable gallon container that can dispense more than 600 pumps of sanitizing solution when full. The fully-customizable station includes a large removable tray to prevent sanitizer solution from getting on the floor and allows for easy clean-up.