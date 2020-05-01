American Pinball hires Dave Brennan as Technical Services Manager

American Pinball is pleased to announce the hiring of Dave Brennan as Technical Services Manager. With over 7 years troubleshooting, fixing and restoring pinball machines of all eras, Dave brings his wealth of experience to ensure that all customer and distributor needs will be met when it comes to hands-on technical support and guidance.

One of Dave’s immediate initiatives is to generate an ongoing series of instructional videos covering topics such as new game set-up, how to update code, maintenance tips and more. “I’m really looking forward to starting conversations with American Pinball owners and distributors to determine how I can best serve the pinball community,” Dave offers. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity with American Pinball.”

Dave’s passion for pinball repair and restoration, in addition to his skill set, will make him an asset to the American Pinball team and our customers. Dave has repaired over 100 games and fully restored over 25 pinball machines in the past several years in addition to assisting many collectors with troubleshooting technical issues with their games at home.

One of Dave’s most recent and notable projects is livestreaming his progress in real time as he repairs and restores a Gottlieb Alien Star on Twitch and Facebook, while interacting with his viewers on his Twitch channel Twitch.tv/Turbografx7 and Turbografx7 Facebook Group as an affiliate of The Pinball Network.