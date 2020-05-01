Accesso appoints new CFO

accesso – the world’s premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets – has announced that Fern MacDonald, an experienced international accounting and finance professional who has served as accesso’s SVP of Finance since 2018, has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Fern will also join the Board of accesso, effective immediately.

Prior to joining accesso , she spent eight years in various financial leadership roles at ZeroChaos (now Workforce Logiq), a global provider of workforce management solutions, culminating as Executive Vice President, Finance, where she managed the team responsible for the Group’s global financial operations. Previously, MacDonald was a senior manager with Ernst & Young, serving a series of public and private clients from both the Dublin, Ireland and Moscow, Russia offices. She is both FCA and CPA qualified. With more than 20 years of experience and a deep understanding of the accesso business, MacDonald ‘s combination of domain expertise and company knowledge rendered her the perfect fit for this role.

Steve Brown, accesso CEO, shared the following regarding MacDonald’s appointment: “The Board is delighted to have appointed Fern to the role of CFO. She is a highly regarded professional who has made a major impact on our accounting and financial reporting since she joined accesso in 2018, and I have no doubt she will play a key role as we work to steer our business through the current environment. Beyond the immediate challenge, I look forward to partnering with Fern for the long-term, building our business for sustainable, profitable success.”