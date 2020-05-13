A message from Mario Andretti

We are excited to have you and your family back in our facilities and enjoying our Legendary attractions. The safety of our guests and team members will always be our top priority. In anticipation of reopening, we offer you this commitment:

SAFE. CLEAN. FUN.

ENHANCED sanitation, cleaning and social distancing measures throughout the facility

UPDATED processes that conform our facility to new standards in line with CDC guidelines

SIGNAGE upgrades that enhance awareness and provide direction throughout the facility

TEMPERATURE checks for all our team members

MASKS required for all team members and available for guests

TECHNOLOGY enhancements that focus on delivering a superior guest entertainment experience

OUR PROMISE: WE WILL OPEN

Please follow us on social media or log onto our website for the latest updates and most current information regarding the opening and our new procedures.

ANDRETTI FANS AND GUESTS

The Andretti family would like to thank all our fans and guests who serve as first responders, healthcare professionals and all essential workers who have maintained a presence on the front lines during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as you selflessly risk their lives to protect ours. We look forward to having them join us for a day of appreciation soon!

We hope everyone is making the most of this time to reconnect with the outdoors, whether that’s taking family for walks, morning jogs, bike rides in the neighborhood or supporting a local business.

At Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, our team members are busy preparing for the reopening and the opportunity to deliver our legendary hospitality in SAFE. CLEAN. FUN. environment. Our commitment will continue well beyond this pandemic.

We miss you and we look forward to seeing you all again very soon,

Mario Andretti