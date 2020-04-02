Tony Claassen appointed President of the AIMS International Board of Directors

We are pleased to announce Tony Claassen of Herschend Family Entertainment has been appointed President of the AIMS International Board of Directors, effective today, April 1, 2020. The board also appointed David Bromilow of Moboro as vice president and Timo Klaus of KumbaK, treasurer. George Tso of Ocean Park remains secretary.

We would like to thank Franceen Gonzales, who served as president this past year and Linda Freeman who served as treasurer for the past four years, for their years of service to our organization. They will continue to serve on the AIMS board of directors.