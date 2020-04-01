Swimplex Aquatics Coronavirus (Covid-19) statement

The world is struggling with an issue of enormous scale and human impact, and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

We continue to monitor the latest updates about the global COVID-19 outbreak provided by health officials; federal, state and local governments and are taking actions to ensure our employees are safe and our operations are being run safely.

While pandemics are unpredictable in their timing and severity, we can confirm that our local & global suppliers are still under operation as of now and we are still able to carry out our turn-key filtration, water slide/ splash pad and Myrtha Pools projects.

This maybe the opportunity to consider that long awaited repair / maintenance job.

To list a few of our services:

Repairs to pool shell structure, tiles and finishes

Service work to filtration equipment plant

Water slide / splash pad projects or repair

Wetdeck Grate, lane rope replacements or other pool products

We are continuing to deliver products, filtration and water slide/ splash pad projects to venues large and small, but obviously taking account of site contact and health issues: Contact Swimplex Aquatics.

As always, the health and safety of our clients and our staff is our top priority and we will take all necessary precautions to ensure their continued welfare.

We are closely monitoring all developments related to the coronavirus and are prepared to adjust our operations and procedures as needed to ensure the health and well-being of our customers and employees.

If you require further information on our response to coronavirus you can contact sales@swimplex.com.au or call 1300 796 759

We remain committed to providing the superior service and support that our customers have come to expect.