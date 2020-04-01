State Fair of Texas is searching for next voice of Big Tex

DALLAS — No April Fool’s joke here. The State Fair of Texas really is looking for the next Voice of Big Tex. Do you think you have the perfect voice to fit our Texas-sized cowboy? We know, it’s a tall task, (55-foot tall to be exact,) but if you’re up for the challenge, head to BigTex.com/Voice for more information on the audition process and opportunity of a lifetime. First round auditions open today, and submissions will be accepted through April 15, 2020.

Since 1952, Big Tex has served as the ambassador of the State Fair of Texas, greeting millions of fairgoers each year. Big Tex is a cultural icon. When you think of Texans, traits like friendliness, generosity, loyalty, persistence, and commitment instantly spring to mind. Big Tex personifies all those things, and what it means to be a true Texan. In our search for the next Voice of Big Tex, we’re looking for someone who embodies those same qualities of a true Texan who can use their voice talent to help bring our 55-foot cowboy to life.

Big Tex is synonymous with the State Fair of Texas and holds a special place in so many lives across the Lone Star State and around the world. The Voice of Big Tex plays a key role in influencing audiences about the annual event and the overall mission of the nonprofit organization. We are looking for the best voice talent to help us record professional voice overs and live readings for Big Tex. On top of that, our ideal candidate is someone who shares the same love and appreciation for all things Texan, including the time-honored traditions of the State Fair of Texas.

The audition process will consist of four rounds. The first round includes an online application and digital recording submission of prewritten scripts. If selected to participate in final rounds, applicants must audition through an in-person interview, in-studio recording session, and PA system test. For a complete description of the position, its duties and responsibilities, and audition details, please visit BigTex.com/Voice.

The next Voice of Big Tex will be selected and notified by July. Although the Voice will continue to remain anonymous, be sure to visit the 2020 State Fair of Texas, opening September 25, to be welcomed by Big Tex’s new voice and his iconic “howdy, folks” greeting.