S&S Statement: Letter to our friends concerning COVID-19

To Our Friends in the Amusement Industry:

It has already been said by many, but we are living through an unprecedented time! Even though this global pandemic has been a shock to all of us, we can’t imagine a better group of people to band together in a spirit of unity, creativity and ingenuity to bring our industry back to prosperity. Despite the daily barrage of discouraging news, we at S&S are optimistic that our industry has a bright future that will be here sooner rather than later. With an attitude of optimism, S&S is proud to share some encouraging news with all of you:

In accordance with globally recognized COVID-19 safety guidelines, S&S has stayed open for business. We have implemented a work from home program for many of our employees. We have adopted social distancing and sanitation standards for all employees still working in our factory which has resulted in no negative health impact to our employees. Our employees are our most vital asset and we are grateful for their safety, positive attitudes and hard work.

S&S is exempt from any potential shelter-in-place closures enforced by local or state governments based on our manufacturing status. Because of this, we are thrilled to announce that we can support our customers with new projects for deliveries as soon as Memorial Day weekend of 2021.

Additionally, S&S has not experienced any significant supply chain disruptions. Our key vendors have also been identified by local governments as exempt from potential closures. Our current and future spare part inventory levels are secure.

S&S has been in business for over 25 years. The principles of wise financial management and hard work that have helped us through difficult economic challenges of the past will serve to help us endure this current pandemic event. It is important to note that S&S has a publicly traded and well-managed ownership group in Sansei Technologies.

S&S has multiple projects in various stages of completion that we anticipate being completed in full and according to our customers’ various schedules.

We are seeing positive movement with our customers in China with regards to spare parts orders and scheduled park openings. We believe this is a sign of things to come in Europe and North America.

It is the company-wide commitment of S&S to continue to serve and strengthen the amusement industry. Our 24-7 service hotline remains open and available to support customers with their needs. Most S&S rides can be accessed remotely for diagnostic assistance.

We cannot stress enough the gratitude we feel to be part an industry so full of wonderful, creative, intelligent and caring people. We offer this letter as a statement to the industry that we are fully committed to support the recovery of the greatest industry in the world.