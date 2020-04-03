Space Center Houston closed until further notice

HOUSTON — In response to the latest city, state and federal guidelines, we have decided to extend Space Center Houston’s closure to the general public until further notice. The health and safety of our guests, employees, volunteers and local community is our utmost priority.

Though our facility is closed, we will continue our work bringing Space Center Houston to the public digitally. Our goal is to continue to inspire all generations through the wonders of space exploration and to do our part to keep our community connected during this difficult time.

Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, we will carefully reassess the situation in the coming weeks and share updates on our website and social media feeds (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) as they become available.

Please continue to take precautions to stay healthy and safe. We encourage everyone to refer to CDC recommendations about best practices. The Space Center Houston team deeply appreciates your patience, support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back to Space Center Houston soon.