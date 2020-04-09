Six Flags America donates 1,440 ponchos in fight against COVID-19

As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted medical supplies across the region and many hospitals are struggling to maintain stable inventories.

Six Flags America donated 1,440 plastic ponchos to Doctors Community Hospital in Prince Georges County in response to their request for supplies.

“While our park is temporarily closed, we are grateful to be able to fill this critical need for the community and help those on the front lines of this health crisis,” said Park President Rick Howarth.