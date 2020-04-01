SeaWorld Orlando provides free classroom resources helping teachers, students and parents virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature

SeaWorld Orlando understands that you may need turnkey, engaging activities now more than ever. Our parks have developed standards-aligned resources available to help families virtually explore the wild world of animals and nature for grades K-12.

Parents, students and teacher can explore hands-on, creative resources including Classroom Activities, Teacher’s Guides, Saving a Species Video Series, Animal Bytes and Animal Info Books. SeaWorld’s distance learning resources can help everyone continue to explore, discover and stay connected in a fun and inspiring environment.

Materials can be accessed by going directly to SeaWorld.org, or through our portal at SeaWorld Orlando Education.