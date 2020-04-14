Organizers announce new date options for 2020 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for the 2020 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (#WLSL2020) have announced two new date options for this year’s event. Host Locations are encouraged to participate on Thursday, July 16th or they can host an event any day in June, July or August. The new date options offer more time and flexibility for facilities to take full advantage of the WLSL program in their local communities and continue to send the vital Swimming Lessons Save Lives message.

“Safety is always the first priority for our aquatics community, and the WLSL program has been an important education and promotion tool for thousands of pools, waterparks and learn-to- swim providers,” said Rick Root, President, World Waterpark Association. “Whether they join us on July 16th or another date in June, July or August, we want to work with as many locations as possible to ensure children and adults are exposed to water safety and learn to swim messages this season.”

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson serves as a platform for the aquatics industry to use one voice to send a clear message about the crucial importance of teaching kids to swim and the vital role of adult supervision to prevent childhood drowning.

Per the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury- related death, accounting for 7 percent of all injury-related deaths worldwide. In the U.S., drowning remains the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for children under 14.

However, there is reason to hope. Since the WLSL event launched in 2010, the Swimming Lessons Save Lives™ message has been shared with more than two billion people in the U.S. alone. Facilities of all kinds are encouraged to join TEAM WLSL in their mission to prevent childhood drowning through education and building awareness. Register at https://www.wlsl.org/WLSL/host_an_event.aspx