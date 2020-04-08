Obituary for Patricia B. Rolle Bennett

Patricia Rolle Bennett, 69, of Lavallette, NJ, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Born in Lakewood, NJ, she grew up on Pelican Island and resided on West Point Island in Lavallette.

She was a 1968 graduate of St. Joseph High School, now Donovan Catholic High School.

Patricia is the 3rd generation of the Rolle family to operate a boardwalk business. She owned Strand Skilo on the Seaside Park Boardwalk for many years. Together, with her husband Robert, they owned several other prominent boardwalk businesses for years.

Patty served as a Board of Director for over 30 years on the New Jersey Amusement Association. She was a Past President and served in many roles, as well as being a lifetime member.

Patty also served on the International Amusement Association Parks & Attractions (IAAPA) on the Applause Committee for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick J. Jr. and Barbara Rolle and her brother Frederick “Fritz” J. Rolle, III.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert Bennett, who owned and operated Casino Pier and many other local Seaside Heights Boardwalk Business, her sister and brother in law Michele & Gary Bodeep of Boca Raton , FL, a niece Kimberle Samarelli of Pelican Island, a nephew Frederick J Rolle IV of Boston and a great niece and nephew Samantha and James Samarelli, Jr. She leaves behind many other close friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donovan Catholic High School, 711 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 in Patty Bennett’s memory

