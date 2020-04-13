Multiple Legacy Entertainment-designed projects across Asia generate top honors, citations and awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Legacy Entertainment, a leading entertainment design firm, has announced that three of its projects have just been lauded by some of the world’s top tourism authorities. These newest honors are in addition to two other citations the company’s projects have received quite recently.

In Macau, Asia’s gaming and entertainment mecca, it was announced last week that Macau Studio City would be receiving the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the third consecutive year. In its assessment of the resort, Forbes states, “The property is a flashy, cinema-themed behemoth with just about any entertainment option you can think of — the luxurious Star Tower hotel, concert venues, a 4D Batman ride, exquisite shopping opportunities, some 30 restaurants, a white-sand beach and pool, a sprawling spa and, believe it or not, a whole lot more.”

The resort, designed by Legacy for Melco Entertainment, debuted on Macau’s Cotai Strip in 2015.

Elsewhere, two other Legacy-designed projects were big winners at The 11th Annual China Best Cultural Tourism Awards. The event was organized by yoyo Network Company, and awards voted upon by the China Best Cultural Tourism awards selection committee.

Taking home the honor of “Best Indoor Theme Park” was the Legacy-designed Kingdom of Poseidon in the northeast city of Harbin. This 150,000 square meter Integrated Resort, developed and operated by KW Zone, debuted in 2017 and was an immediate hit, greatly exceeding attendance projections. Centered around a signature Indoor Water Park, the resort also features an Outdoor Waterpark Zone, and Aquarium, as well as a Retail, Dining, & Entertainment promenade.

The upcoming, Legacy-designed Chimelong Forest Kingdom was also recognized, being named as “Most Anticipated Theme Park”. This mega destination, which will include one of the world’s largest theme parks when it debuts later this decade in Qingyuan, China, promises to be a next-generation combination of Theme Park and Animal Sanctuary. Among its anticipated elements are four hotels with over 3,500 rooms, as well an 88-meter high Giraffe Castle.

These recognitions are among a slew of other honors and citations which have been bestowed upon Legacy-designed projects over the last year. At the more recent China Cultural & Tourism Development Conference, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park was named “Best Theme Park.” Also, themed entertainment news media outlet Blooloop named the new Legacy-designed Pacific Rim: Shatterdome Strike attraction at Trans Studio Cibubur one of the Top 10 Dark Rides of the last decade.

Reflecting on the honors bestowed upon Legacy’s clients, Marcus King, the firm’s Chief Projects Officer, as well as one of its owners, said “Our entire team is thrilled at the sustained success of the projects we’ve been lucky enough to help bring to life. These awards and recognitions are testaments to the vision and leadership of our partners, as well as to their continued commitment to quality and safety above all else, often long after opening day has passed.”