Maximum corrosion resistance: Standard parts of AISI 316L (A4) stainless steel

Good corrosion resistance is essential when using metal parts in aggressive environments. JW Winco therefore now offers even more standard parts in the higher quality Stainless Steel grade AISI 316L (A4).

Increased resistance to aggressive conditions is an ever more critical feature in a wide range of industries. As a result, corrosion resistant AISI 316L (A4) stainless steel is gaining in importance since this material is known for resilience and no maintenance requirements, making it a reliable investment.

The Winco product range has always included many non-rusting standard parts. But not all stainless steels are the same. Roughly 120 types with different alloy compositions are listed in today’s material catalogues. While Winco has historically concentrated to date on use of the AISI 303 (A1) and AISI 304 (A4) grades because these can be machined more economically, the market leader in standard parts now also offers an entire range of products in the more resistant AISI 316L (A4) variation as well – especially for use in aggressive environments.

In principle, every part segment of the Winco portfolio should now also offer a part in AISI 316L (A4) quality. This includes handwheels, fixed handles, eye bolts and eye nuts, which are produced in full or partial compliance with DIN. Various hinges, U-handles and ledge handles (which can also be fastened by welding), star and tri star knobs and clamping nuts with single or double levers can also be found in the AISI 316L (A4) range.

Finally, the extensive portfolio is rounded out by machine elements such as indexing plungers or cam action indexing plungers and split or semi-split shaft collars and leveling devices.

The austenitic AISI 316L (A4) stainless steel receives its high resistance to chlorides and acids primarily from the chromium, nickel, and molybdenum constituents. This predestines the AISI 316L (A4) standard parts from Winco for use on ships and other offshore sites, in swimming pools with chlorinated or mineral-rich waters and, anywhere else that requires such thorough cleaning. Clearly a large market, which is why Winco will continue to expand its range of AISI 316L (A4) standard parts in the future.

More information on the described Winco standard parts of AISI 316L (A4) stainless steel can be found at www.jwwinco.com