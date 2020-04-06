Larry Breitenstein of Chance Rides passes

It is with great sadness that Chance Rides informs us of the passing of Larry Breitenstein.

He passed away on March 15, 2020 after a long health battle. Larry has been a vital team member of Chance Rides for over 20 years as part of the Sales Team. Please keep Larry’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.

