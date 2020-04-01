Icon-ic theme park experience from the comfort of your own home

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has announced a string of activities allowing the public to experience the thrills and spills of the UK’s favourite amusement park from home.

Launching a virtual experience of ICON on Saturday 4th April at 4pm – ‘riders’ will reach dizzying new heights on the park’s newest and fastest rollercoaster, simply by tuning into its social pages.

Participants are invited to post their reactions on the park’s Facebook page and connect with other fans of Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Releasing exclusive clips and footage of its most popular rides every Saturday, the park will also be sharing fun activities and exercises to keep followers entertained – from keep fit videos with Team Nick to arts and craft creations.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We understand that Theme Parks are an escape for people and rollercoasters are an amazing, feel-good journey. During these times, if we can bring some of that joy home for people, that would just be wonderful.”

Once aired, the ICON virtual experience will be available across the park’s social pages, for families and fans to enjoy for free in the comfort of their own home. Blackpool Pleasure Beach will also be offering fun activities on their social channels throughout the week, to keep people busy whilst encouraging staying home.