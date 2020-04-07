Extreme Engineering provides PPE face shields to support the fight against COVID-19

Extreme Engineering manufactures face shields as PPE gear demands are ramping up.

Extreme Engineering, an industry leader in engineering design, has collaborated with one of their strategic partners to manufacture protective face shields in support of the high demands with PPE gear.

This protective shield, called “Extreme PPE Shield,” is now available to order through Extreme Engineering’s parts department. Donation orders will include free, standard ground shipping in the U.S. A portion of the proceeds will be sent to UNICEF to help fight COVID-19.

Please help us by spreading the word on our PPE shields availability.