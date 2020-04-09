Embed engages, inspires and empowers through a range of initiatives to help partners, customers & friends settle into unsettling times

Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries has launched a range of initiatives during this unprecedented climate, to weather this storm with our partners, customers and friends, helping them to settle into these unsettling times.

“Embed is a small business with offices all over the world and we are committed to working with our partners and customers, doing absolutely everything we can, within our means to support our industry’s recovery. The best way out of this is through planning ahead, anticipate what can be done and looking for innovative ways of doing things. We believe that even the smallest of initiatives has the potential to impact and transform a person’s life.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.

Initiatives such as:

1) Educational & Empowering Content

Written in-house by the team, Embed publishes educational and inspiring content three times a week to help customers get through the present (revenue generating ideas via social media) and be ready when business resumes. Topics include 15 Ideas to Engage Your Stay-Home Guests During the Lock-Down to Making Lemonade Out of Lemons and Be A Game Changer During the Covid-19 Crisis. For a list of blog topics, you can refer here.

2) #EmbedLIVE

To help the community navigate through the storm of change, while people work from home, Embed brings the global community together,

with #EmbedLIVE – a series of video chats, that include segments with opinion leaders across our FEC and Attractions industry and a variety of industries. Embed’s CMO, Sara Paz catches up with Embed’s CEO, Renee Welsh, to hear her thoughts and message to the industry. Get more exclusive conversations with the people who matter, when it matters here.

3) Women@Embed Channel is Live

Embed launched Women@Embed on Int’l Women’s Day, 2020 because Embed wanted to shine a light on the pioneering women in the FEC and Attractions industry. Embed has a Chief Executive team made up of 50% women, with Renee Welsh as the CEO (when only a mere 17% of fortune 500 companies have a female CEO). At Attractions Expo in New Orleans, the Embed team captured the stories of more pioneering women, like Vicki Peek, Director of Marketing, Tilt Studio, and long-time veteran of the FEC industry, starting her career at Nickels & Dimes as a part-time employee. And Alicia Lavay, Brand Director, Vending Times, also shared her journey in the industry. These video stories are published on the YouTube channel for Women@Embed and additional upcoming stories of unstoppable pioneers, like Christine Buhr, Founder, Owner & CEO of Shakers Fun Center, Canada, and many more will be published every week across Embed’s omni-marketing channels.

4) Embed’s very own #clubquarantine Playlist

Social distancing does not mean distant. Embed recognises that music creates a sense of belonging and participation, especially during these unsettling times, so it’s no surprise that Embed employees compiled a list of their favourite tracks to create Embed’s very own #clubquarantine. Feel free to add the playlist to your Spotify and groove to the music.

This is far from business as usual, but Embed’s e-lights are on. We’re working hard to get through this, together. And together we will.