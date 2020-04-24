Embed announces its COVID-19 Relief Act going the social distance for customers

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries announced the Embed COVID-19 Relief Act as a powerful demonstration of Embed’s commitment to its customers and industry’s recovery.

“At Embed, we want to do our part to support our customers prepare for their reopening day. We thought long and hard about how we can do this, and we decided to give away our latest award-winning innovation, the Mobile Wallet, free for 1-year to everyone. No app required. The virtual game card sits in the mobile wallet so you can offer your customers a contactless payment and FEC experience. Plus, we are in the process of adding capacity management to our Mobile Portal, which will also be included. We are giving this to all our new and existing customers for free. Knowing how important it is to our customers to have contactless payments to safeguard their overall customer experience, we felt this would be the most powerful demonstration of our commitment to our customers and our industry’s recovery. This is Embed’s COVID-19 Relief Act. Make no mistake about it, we are going the social distance with you.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed, during her webcast announcement to the industry on Friday, April 24, 2020. A copy of her webcast announcement can be found here.

As you’ve seen from Embed’s web channels, Embed has been busy working closely with their partners and customers, gathering insight on how the situation might evolve, profiling the actions and strategies to help cope and plan for reopening day, and what it means and how it impacts the FEC businesses. For the first time in Embed’s company’s history, they recorded and made these conversations and working sessions available to the industry via the EmbedLIVE series because Embed knew these authentic and transparent conversations would benefit everyone in the industry, reminding operators, manufacturers, and distributors that we’re navigating this tough time together.

“A new type of customer will emerge from this pandemic. After a long-lockdown period the surge of consumers will emerge and only go to businesses they perceive as safe. They will be more conscious of hygiene, price and social distancing than ever before. It is unmistakable that people don’t want to touch cash, coins, papers, or anything that transmits viruses. This acts as a forcing function for our industry to became tech-savvy overnight. Embed has the contactless solution (in the mobile wallet and mobile portal) that the industry needs to recover, so it feels right and good that we give it away for free.” said Renee

New and existing customers can register for the free mobile wallet and mobile portal by simply going to Embed’s website.