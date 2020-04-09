DNP IAM donates supplies to support local front-line medical professionals

CONCORD, N.C. — DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM) today announced it will donate 35 Half Face Respirators and several cases of P100 Filter Cartridges to local hospitals for distribution. The donation of supplies helps support the safety of front-line medical providers as they treat patients with COVID-19.

Half Face Respirators prevent the inhalation of harmful substances, making them critical for working medical professionals during this challenging time. The masks are made of 100% medical-grade silicone and can be disinfected. The P100 cartridges are effective at filtering out 99.97% of solid and oil-based particles, making it possible to safely reuse the respirators over a long period of time.

“We are very grateful to be able to help our local healthcare providers during this tough and uncertain time,” says Shinichi Yamashita, President of DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation. “We are proud of our local community and want to show support for the medical professionals who help keep us safe not just during this time, but in our everyday lives.”

DNP IAM continues to monitor the changing situation concerning COVID-19 and is taking action toward doing its part in preventing the spread of the virus. The health and safety of employees and customers is DNP’s priority while also providing support to the local community.