Date & venue change for Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo organizing committee has kept a close watch on its development, as well as related policies worldwide in order to make sound and scientific assessment of the situation in time.

In light of the recent pandemic and the increasing uncertainties in overseas travel, in order to avoid massive gathering, stop the spread of the virus, safeguard the health and safety of our show attendees, and ensure the best exhibition result, AAA committee has come to the difficult decision of changing the date and venue of the upcoming event after a long discussion.

Originally slated for May 10-12 at Area A of China Import and Export Fair Complex, the event is now moved to August 4-6 at Area B of China Import and Export Fair Complex.

We apologize for any inconvenience brought by this change, yet we believe this is the most responsible and reasonable action to take for both our clients and the society.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and constant support. AAA is here with you through these challenging times. Once again, we wish you, your families and loved ones to be in good health!



Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo

Date: August 4-6th, 2020

Venue: Area B of China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Website: www.aaaexpos.com