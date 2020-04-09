Contact the U.S. Congress today to ask for technical corrections to CARES Act

While the previous federal stimulus packages were a good start, they aren’t enough for many of us in the attractions industry.

IAAPA and its members have an opportunity to advocate for even more relief efforts for our industry so we need you to ACT NOW to ensure the needs of the attractions are heard.

Your action is critical, please contact your elected officialsTODAY and urge them to include the following items in any technical clean-up bills or future stimulus funding bills:

• Expand the affiliation code exemption for 500 employees per location to include NAICS 71, the attractions industry NAICS code, to allow members of the attractions industry to be eligible for small business interruption loans.

• Change the CARES Act definition of small business, which is a business with 500 or fewer employees to include small attractions and other industry businesses that may have over 500 employees at a given time, but a substantial percentage of their employees are part-time, seasonal and temporary employees. The current definition doesn’t accurately reflect size for these businesses.

• Provide additional relief for businesses like amusement parks and attractions, which may not be able to fully open once the crisis is over because their businesses, by their very nature, bring groups of people together.

• Increase funding for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Ensuring the attractions industry endures this crisis will require everyone’s participation. Thank you in advance for all you do to support our industry. Please be safe and be healthy and reach out directly to GR@IAAPA.org with any further questions or concerns.